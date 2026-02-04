Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Continue Weakness on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock

The wheat complex was lower across the board on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were 1 to 2 cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures were 4 to 5 cents lower on the day. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 3 cents so far. 

Large world supplies continue to weigh on the market.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat sales in the week of January 29.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.26 3/4, down 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 3/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.66, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/2, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 542-6s -4-0 -0.73%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 530-2s -4-4 -0.84%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6600s -0.0225 -0.40%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 526-6s -2-0 -0.38%
Wheat
ZWK26 536-2s -1-4 -0.28%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 2
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 3
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Why This Analyst Just Raised Their Price Target on Broadcom Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot