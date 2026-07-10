Here's What to Expect From Clorox's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $11.3 billion , The Clorox Company ( CLX ) is a consumer goods company dedicated to helping people be well and thrive every day through trusted household and lifestyle brands. Driven by consumer-centric innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability, Clorox delivers superior products across well-known brands such as Clorox®, Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Purell®, Pine-Sol®, and several international brands.

The Oakland, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict CLX to report an adjusted EPS of $1.64 , down 42.9% from $2.87 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the consumer products maker to post an adjusted EPS of $5.53, a decrease of 28.4% from $7.72 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is expected to rebound, rising 11.9% year over year to $6.19 in fiscal 2027.

CLX stock has declined 26.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.4% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.7% gain over the same period.

Clorox shares tumbled 9.7% following its Q3 2026 results on Apr. 30 after the company reported flat net sales as modest growth in its Health & Wellness and Household segments was offset by a 9% decline in the Lifestyle segment. The company also reported that net cash generated by operations fell more than 50% to $282 million, primarily due to a termination payment related to the Glad joint venture, while higher manufacturing and logistics costs continued to pressure margins.

Additionally, Clorox lowered its fiscal 2026 guidance , projecting net sales to decline 6%, organic sales to fall 9%, gross margin to contract 250 - 300 basis points, and adjusted EPS to $5.45 - $5.65, including 2 - 4 cents of dilution from the GOJO acquisition and higher interest expenses, disappointing investors.