What to Expect From AMETEK's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $53.4 billion , AMETEK, Inc. ( AME ) is a global leader in industrial technology solutions, serving diverse niche markets. Guided by its AMETEK Growth Model, the company drives sustainable growth through operational excellence, technology innovation, global expansion, strategic acquisitions, and disciplined capital deployment.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect AME to report an adjusted EPS of $1.99 , up 11.8% from $1.78 in the previous year's quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project AMETEK to post adjusted EPS of $8.13, up 9.4% from $7.43 in fiscal 2025 .

AME stock has increased 27.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.4% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 20.8% return over the same period.

Shares of AMETEK rose 3.4% on Apr. 30, after the company reported record Q1 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with sales increasing 11% year-over-year to $1.93 billion and adjusted EPS rising 13% to $1.97. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong operating performance, including a 14% increase in adjusted operating income to $516.6 million, a 50-basis-point expansion in operating margin to 26.8%, record orders up 23%, and a record backlog that reflected robust demand across end markets.

The stock also benefited from management raising its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $7.94 - $8.14 and forecasting high-single-digit sales growth and Q2 EPS growth of 10% - 12%.