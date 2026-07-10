Alexandria Real Estate’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

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Valued at a market cap of $8.5 billion, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT). Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company owns, develops, and operates laboratory, office, and collaborative campus properties for the life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and technology industries.

The specialized REIT is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, August 3. Ahead of this event, analysts expect it to report an FFO of $1.65 per share, down 29.2% from $2.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ARE to report an FFO of $6.37 per share, representing a 29.3% decrease from $9.01 per share in fiscal 2025.

ARE has declined 37.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.4% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 6.8% rise over the same time period.

On June 1, Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.72 per common share, payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026. The payout offers an annualized dividend yield of 5.8% and is supported by a conservative 42% dividend payout ratio, underscoring the sustainability of its shareholder returns.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about ARE’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 13 advise "Hold,” and two suggest a "Strong Sell" rating. The mean price target for ARE is $51.47, indicating a 6.1% potential upside from the current levels.