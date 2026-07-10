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What to Expect From KKR & Co.'s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), headquartered in New York, is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund-of-fund investments. Valued at $83.8 billion by market cap, the leading global investment firm manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies, and hedge funds. The private equity giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KKR to report a profit of $1.23 per share on a diluted basis, up 23% from $1 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect KKR to report EPS of $5.51, up 30.6% from $4.22 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 23.8% year over year to $6.82 in fiscal 2027. 

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KKR stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 30.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF6% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 5, KKR shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.39, up 20.9% year over year. The company’s fee related earnings increased 23.6% from the year-ago quarter to $10.2 billion. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KKR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” KKR’s average analyst price target is $123.65, indicating a potential upside of 28.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KKR 96.27 +2.97 +3.18%
KKR & Company LP
XLF 55.54 +0.57 +1.04%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,543.64 +60.93 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index

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