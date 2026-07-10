Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Aptiv's Report

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC (APTV) designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $12.4 billion and operates through three segments: Advanced Safety and User Experience, Engineered Components, and Electrical Distribution Systems.
APTV is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.42 on a diluted basis, down 33% from $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.16, down 21.2% from $7.82 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.8% year over year (YoY) to $7.01 in fiscal 2027.
APTV’s stock has declined 15.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 6.7% return during the same time frame.
On May 5, APTV stock declined 7.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 5% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.1 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.88 for the period. APTV expects its full-year net sales to be in the range of $12.8 billion to $13.2 billion, and its EPS to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.25.
Analysts are highly optimistic about APTV, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 18 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” APTV’s average analyst price target is $77.50, indicating an upside of 29.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.