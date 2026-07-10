Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Aptiv's Report

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $12.4 billion and operates through three segments: Advanced Safety and User Experience, Engineered Components, and Electrical Distribution Systems.

APTV is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.42 on a diluted basis, down 33% from $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.16, down 21.2% from $7.82 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.8% year over year (YoY) to $7.01 in fiscal 2027.

APTV’s stock has declined 15.6% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.4% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 6.7% return during the same time frame.

On May 5, APTV stock declined 7.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 5% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.1 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.88 for the period. APTV expects its full-year net sales to be in the range of $12.8 billion to $13.2 billion, and its EPS to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.25.