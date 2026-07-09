This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock Is Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2026

It has been a strange year for the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 ($SPX) is up about 10% so far, but most of that gain has come from just 23 stocks , mainly in AI and energy. The rest of the market has barely moved. When gains are this concentrated, it often makes investors cautious and pushes them toward safer, dividend-paying stocks .

One name standing out in that shift is Merck & Co. (MRK). The stock is up 19% year-to-date (YTD), beating the S&P 500’s 10% return over the same period. Moreover, Merck pays a steady quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, which works out to a yield of about 2.68% at current prices.

So if investors are rotating into safer names and Merck is already ahead, what is driving this performance, and can it last? Let’s take a closer look.

Strong Financials Backing the Rally

Merck & Co. is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, focused on developing medicines, vaccines, and biologics, with strong positions in cancer treatment, infectious diseases, and animal health.

The stock has been on a strong run lately. Over the past 52 weeks, MRK stock is up 49% and 13% in the past six months.

Even with that rally, it trades at a forward P/E of 24.43x , above the healthcare sector average of 19.42x, showing investors are willing to pay more for its stability and earnings visibility.

Dividends are a big part of the appeal. MRK stock yields about 2.61%, well above the healthcare average of 1.58%. Merck has raised its dividend for 15 straight years and pays $0.85 quarterly. Its forward payout ratio sits at 60.14%, which suggests the dividend is well supported while still leaving room for growth.

Looking at the latest results, the numbers were solid overall . Revenue came in at $16.29 billion, ahead of the $15.82 billion estimate, with 4.9% year-over-year (YoY) growth. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 3%, an improvement from 1% growth in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EPS came in at -$1.28, beating expectations of -$1.47 by 13.2%. Operating margin, however, dropped sharply to -21.7% from 37.8% a year ago, showing some pressure on profitability. Even so, management slightly raised its full-year outlook, guiding for about $66.4 billion in revenue and $5.10 in adjusted EPS, pointing to steady underlying demand.

Growth Engines Powering Merck Forward

Merck is leaning heavily into science-driven expansion, starting with its completed acquisition of Terns Pharmaceuticals . The deal adds TERN-701, a potential differentiated treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, reinforcing Merck’s oncology pipeline and aligning with its strategy of acquiring high-impact, clinically relevant assets. Management framed the acquisition as part of a broader push toward value-enhancing business development, with a clear focus on advancing innovative therapies through late-stage development.

At the same time, the company is scaling its technological edge through a multi-year partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud, valued at up to $1 billion. The collaboration is designed to embed advanced AI capabilities across Merck’s operations, spanning R&D, manufacturing, and commercial functions. By deploying Google’s enterprise AI tools, including Gemini, alongside internal scientific data, Merck is digitizing workflows and improving productivity across its 75,000-employee base, directly supporting faster and more efficient drug development and delivery.

That push into AI-enabled discovery is further reinforced by its research collaboration with Mayo Clinic . The agreement integrates clinical, genomic, and multimodal datasets with Merck’s internal capabilities, enabling more precise target identification and earlier development decisions.

What Analysts Expect Next for MRK Stock

Merck is set to report its next earnings on Aug. 4, 2026 . For the current quarter, analysts expect $2.12 per share, almost unchanged from $2.13 a year ago. For the full year 2026, earnings are projected at $5.19, down 42.20% from $8.98 last year, showing some near-term pressure.

Even with that drop, analysts are still positive on the stock. Wells Fargo’s Mohit Bansal has a “Buy” rating with a $145 price target, pointing to confidence in Merck’s pipeline and how the company is executing its plans. RBC Capital also has an “Outperform” rating with a $142 target, backing the idea that recent investments in innovation and partnerships should support future growth.

Overall, sentiment is solid. The 28 analysts covering MRK stock rate it a consensus “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $133.11. From current price levels, that suggests an upside of approximately 6%.

Conclusion

Merck’s outperformance in 2026 is not happening by chance. It is being driven by a mix of strong price momentum, reliable dividend income, and clear investment in future growth through acquisitions and AI-led innovation. Even with near-term earnings pressure, analysts are largely aligned on a rebound story heading into 2027. Given its defensive positioning and consistent execution, MRK stock looks more likely to trend steadily higher than reverse sharply, especially if market conditions remain uncertain and investors continue rotating into quality dividend names.