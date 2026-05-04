Do Wall Street Analysts Like Merck & Co. Stock?

Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) is an international healthcare company that offers human health pharmaceuticals across various areas, including Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex, Welireg, Gardasil, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Vaxneuvance, and other brands. Valued at a market cap of $277 billion , the company also provides veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. MRK stock has surged 34.7% over the past 52 weeks and 6.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 29% over the past year and risen 5.6% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, MRK has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which rose 6.2% over the past 52 weeks and decreased 6.2% this year.

On Apr. 8, MRK stock rose 3.3% following the announcement of the company’s cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TERN ), a clinical-stage oncology company, following the announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Terns, which happened last month. The transaction was for $53.00 per share in cash, with an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion. This acquisition expands MRK’s presence in hematology with TERN-701 and further diversifies and strengthens its position in oncology solutions.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect MRK’s EPS to decrease 45.4% year over year to $4.90 . Moreover, the company has met or surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy .” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Hold” ratings.

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On May 1, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained a “Buy” rating on Merck & Company and set a price target of $145.

MRK’s mean price target of $131.92 indicates a premium of 17.6% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $150 suggests a robust 33.7% upside potential from current price levels.