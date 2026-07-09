Eversource Energy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Springfield, Massachusetts-based Eversource Energy (ES) is a public utility holding company that delivers energy. Valued at $27.8 billion by market cap, the company provides electric service to customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts. It also distributes natural gas throughout Connecticut. The utility giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ES to report a profit of $0.94 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.1% from $0.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ES to report EPS of $4.65, down 2.3% from $4.76 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 6.9% year over year to $4.97 in fiscal 2027.

ES stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.3% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 11.8% returns over the same time frame.

On May 6, ES shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.73 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.59. The company’s revenue was $4.5 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. ES expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.57 to $4.72.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ES stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” While ES currently trades above its mean price target of $73.58, the Street-high price target of $85 suggests an upside potential of 15.2%.