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Eversource Energy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Electricity pole with dark sky transmission line to rural by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock
Electricity pole with dark sky transmission line to rural by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock

Springfield, Massachusetts-based Eversource Energy (ES) is a public utility holding company that delivers energy. Valued at $27.8 billion by market cap, the company provides electric service to customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts. It also distributes natural gas throughout Connecticut. The utility giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ES to report a profit of $0.94 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.1% from $0.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect ES to report EPS of $4.65, down 2.3% from $4.76 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 6.9% year over year to $4.97 in fiscal 2027. 

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ES stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.3% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 11.8% returns over the same time frame.

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On May 6, ES shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.73 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.59. The company’s revenue was $4.5 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. ES expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.57 to $4.72. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ES stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” While ES currently trades above its mean price target of $73.58, the Street-high price target of $85 suggests an upside potential of 15.2%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.53 +0.17 +0.37%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
ES 74.18 +0.38 +0.51%
Eversource Energy

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