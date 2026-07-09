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Wheat Trading Fractionally Mixed on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay

Wheat is showing slightly mixed trade on Thursday, with Chicago holding higher. The wheat complex closed the midweek session with weakness across the three markets. Chicago SRW contracts closed with Wednesday losses of 7 ¾ to 10 ¾ cents. Open interest rose 3,221 contracts on Wednesday. There were 25 delivery notices for July futures overnight. KC HRW futures posted 5 ½ to 7 ¾ cent losses. Open interest was down 1,885 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was steady to down 3 cents across most contracts. 

Export Sales data from USDA will be released this morning, as analysts are looking for between 250,000 and 600,000 MT in 2026/27 wheat sales in the week of July 2.

Crop Production data will be updated on Friday, with a Bloomberg poll of analysts looking for all wheat production to total 1.527 bbu, down 17 mbu from last month. All winter wheat production is seen 1.004 bbu, a 26 mbu drop from last month, with spring wheat at 458 mbu.

SovEcon trimmed their wheat production estimate by 0.2 MMT for 2026/27 to 46.5 MMT, which is slightly above the 46.2 MMT projected for last year.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.99 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents, currently unch

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.07 3/4, down 10 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.34 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.45 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.03, unch, currently unch

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.31 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently unch


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 644-2 -1-0 -0.15%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 630-0 -4-2 -0.67%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.0300s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 599-4s -9-6 -1.60%
Wheat
ZWU26 606-4 -1-2 -0.21%
Wheat

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