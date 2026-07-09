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What to Expect From Intercontinental Exchange's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Options trading chart financial analysis by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Adobe Stock
Options trading chart financial analysis by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Adobe Stock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global financial markets infrastructure company that operates exchanges, clearing networks, and data services. It provides technology, market data, indexing, and mortgage technology solutions across major asset classes, helping improve transparency, price discovery, efficiency, and decision-making. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $77.6 billion.

ICE is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $1.95, up 7.7% from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. ICE has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect ICE to report EPS of $8.35, reflecting 20.1% growth from $6.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is further projected to increase another 5.8% year over year to $8.83 in fiscal 2027.

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ICE stock has declined 24.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.2%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), which gained 5.3% over the same period.

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On July 1, 2026, Intercontinental Exchange shares rose about 2.9% after the company announced plans with NATIVX to launch GPU compute futures tied to the COIL Index. Investors welcomed the move into AI-related derivatives, expanding ICE's offerings in a fast-growing market and strengthening its futures business.

Analysts remain bullish on ICE, with the stock holding a "Strong Buy" consensus rating. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, 13 rate it a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," and two recommend a "Hold." Moreover, the average analyst price target of $188.71 implies a potential upside of 37.6% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.02 +0.05 +0.09%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
ICE 133.22 -3.95 -2.88%
Intercontinental Exchange

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