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Vulcan Materials Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Limestone for construction in quarry by arthito via Adobe Stock
Limestone for construction in quarry by arthito via Adobe Stock

Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) produces and supplies construction aggregates in the United States. The company has a market cap of $37.2 billion and operates through three segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, and Concrete, providing crushed stone, sand and gravel, and other aggregates for use in the construction and maintenance of highways and related projects. 

VMC is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.59 on a diluted basis, up 5.7% from $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.27, up 15.9% from $8 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.1% year over year (YoY) to $10.67 in fiscal 2027.  

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VMC stock has grown 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB10% rise during the same time frame.        

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On Apr. 29, VMC stock rose 1.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.35, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.  

Analysts are moderately bullish on VMC, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and 9 recommend a “Hold.” VMC’s average analyst price target is $329.14, indicating an upside of 14.8% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
VMC 285.71 -0.88 -0.31%
Vulcan Materials Company
XLB 50.24 +0.08 +0.16%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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