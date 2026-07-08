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What You Need To Know Ahead of Smurfit Westrock’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $23.9 billion, Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) is one of the world's largest producers of sustainable paper-based packaging. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company provides packaging solutions to customers across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, serving industries such as food and beverage, e-commerce, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial products, and retail.

The packaging titan is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.58 per share, up 28.9% from $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect SW to report a profit of $2.31 per share, up 12.7% from $2.05 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 43.7% year over year to $3.32 in fiscal 2027.

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SW stock has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY7.5% return over the same time frame.

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On June 22, SW shares rose 1.6% after Smurfit Westrock completed the delisting of its ordinary shares from the London Stock Exchange, making the New York Stock Exchange its sole listing. Investors viewed the move as a step toward simplifying the company's listing structure and improving trading efficiency.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about SW’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy," and one advises “Hold.” The mean price target for SW is $54.22, indicating a 20.5 potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SW 45.00 -0.64 -1.40%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
XLY 117.39 -0.62 -0.53%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index

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