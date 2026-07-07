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Humana Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Humana Inc_ logo on building-by BalkansCat via iStock
Humana Inc_ logo on building-by BalkansCat via iStock

Humana Inc. (HUM), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, provides medical and specialty insurance products. With a market cap of $47.2 billion, the company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. The medicare giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HUM to report a profit of $6.17 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.6% from $6.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect HUM to report EPS of $9.03, down 47.3% from $17.14 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 65.8% year over year to $14.97 in fiscal 2027. 

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HUM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 63.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV19.5% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, HUM shares closed up by 5.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $10.31 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $9.97. The company’s revenue was $39.7 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $39.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HUM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” While HUM currently trades above its mean price target of $307.83, the Street-high price target of $441 suggests an upside potential of 12.3%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HUM 392.11 -0.75 -0.19%
Humana Inc
XLV 164.91 +2.95 +1.82%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,518.89 -18.54 -0.25%
S&P 500 Index

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