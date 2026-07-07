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What to Expect From Allstate Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Allstate Corp location - by Brett_Hondow via iStock
Allstate Corp location - by Brett_Hondow via iStock

The Allstate Corporation (ALL), headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products. Valued at $64.4 billion by market cap, the company sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers, as well as life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents. The leading U.S. personal-line insurer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ALL to report a profit of $4.90 per share on a diluted basis, down 17.5% from $5.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect ALL to report EPS of $29.75, down 14.6% from $34.83 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to fall 11.3% year over year to $26.38 in fiscal 2027. 

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ALL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 25.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF5.6% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, ALL shares closed down by 1.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $10.65 topped Wall Street expectations of $7.43. The company’s revenue stood at $16.9 billion, up 3% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ALL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” While ALL currently trades above its mean price target of $243.61, the Street-high price target of $295 suggests an upside potential of 18.8%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALL 255.49 +7.12 +2.87%
Allstate Corp
XLF 56.46 +0.32 +0.57%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,519.97 -17.46 -0.23%
S&P 500 Index

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