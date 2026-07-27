Billionaire Charlie Munger Said Your First $100K Is the Key to Getting Rich — ‘I Don’t Care What You Have to Do. Find a Way.’ Then You Can Ease Off the Gas a Little.

Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) longtime vice chairman and Warren Buffett’s closest business partner , never had much patience for excuses when it came to building wealth.

His most famous piece of financial advice wasn’t polished or inspirational. It was blunt.

“The first $100,000 is a b***h, but you gotta do it.”

Munger first shared the remark during a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in the 1990s and repeated versions of it over the years. He didn’t stop there, though.

“I don’t care what you have to do,” Munger said. “If it means walking everywhere and not eating anything that wasn’t purchased with a coupon, find a way to get your hands on $100,000. After that, you can ease off the gas a little bit.”

Munger, who died in November 2023 just weeks before his 100th birthday, wasn’t glorifying extreme frugality. He was describing the point where investing begins doing more of the work than the investor.

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The Quote That Refuses to Die

The quote continues to resurface because it captures something nearly every investor experiences: the beginning is the hardest part.

Before building meaningful savings, wealth depends almost entirely on earned income and disciplined saving. Every contribution comes from a paycheck, and investment gains are too small to make much of a difference.

Munger often compared investing to a snowball rolling downhill. In the early stages, you’re pushing the snowball uphill yourself. Once it reaches a certain size, gravity takes over. That’s the power of compounding.

His message wasn’t that $100,000 was magical. It was that eventually investments begin contributing more to wealth than fresh savings alone.

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Does $100,000 Still Hold Up?

Probably not literally.

When Munger first made the comment in the mid-1990s, $100,000 had far more purchasing power than it does today. Adjusted for inflation, that benchmark would be roughly $222,000 in today’s dollars.

But the principle hasn’t changed.

Whether the milestone is $100,000, $200,000, or somewhere in between, there comes a point where long-term investment returns begin producing meaningful gains on their own. Instead of relying solely on new contributions, the portfolio starts generating growth that can be reinvested, creating the compounding effect Munger spent decades praising.

That’s what he meant by being able to “ease off the gas a little bit.” Saving and investing still matter, but the portfolio begins sharing more of the workload.

The FIRE Movement Uses the Same Math

Munger never called it the FIRE movement , but his philosophy fits surprisingly well with today’s “Financial Independence, Retire Early” crowd.

FIRE followers aim to save and invest an unusually large percentage of their income—sometimes 50% or more—to reach financial independence years before the traditional retirement age. The goal isn’t simply to accumulate a large bank account. It’s to build an investment portfolio capable of generating enough growth or passive income to cover future living expenses.

The strategy may look different today than it did when Munger first shared his advice.

Many investors automatically contribute to low-cost S&P 500 Index ($SPX) funds through workplace retirement plans or Roth IRAs. Others focus on dividend-paying stocks, rental real estate, or a diversified portfolio of assets designed to compound over decades.

The investments vary. The underlying math doesn’t.

The Habits That Matter Most

During Berkshire Hathaway’s 1999 shareholder meeting , Munger outlined what separated people who reached that first major milestone from everyone else.

It wasn’t finding the next hot stock.

He pointed to rational decision-making, relentlessly looking for opportunities to earn more, and consistently spending less than you make instead of increasing your lifestyle every time your income rises.

None of it was glamorous. There were no shortcuts or secret formulas.

It was simply discipline repeated long enough for compounding to take over.

Ease off the Gas, Eventually

Critics are right that $100,000 isn’t what it used to be. Inflation has moved the goalposts, and today’s equivalent is significantly higher than when Munger first made the remark.

But the lesson was never about hitting an exact dollar figure.

It was about reaching the point where money begins earning meaningful amounts of money on its own.

That’s why Munger’s advice still resonates decades later. The milestone may change with inflation, but the mechanics of building wealth don’t.