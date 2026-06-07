Billionaire Charlie Munger Was Asked Why Warren Buffett Is ‘So Much Richer’ Despite Being Partners — ‘Why Was Albert Einstein Poorer Than I Was?’

Most people would be perfectly happy losing a wealth contest if the consolation prize were a couple billion dollars.

Charlie Munger wasn’t most people.

During the 2019 Daily Journal annual meeting, the late Berkshire Hathaway vice chair and billionaire investor was asked a question that sounded almost absurd on its face: If he and Warren Buffett had spent decades building one of the most successful business partnerships in history, why was Buffett so much richer?

Munger’s response was vintage Munger.

“Well, he got an earlier start. He was probably a little smarter. He worked harder. There are not a lot of reasons,” he said.

Then, after a brief pause, he delivered the line that has outlived the meeting itself.

“Why was Albert Einstein poorer than I was?”

The room laughed.

Munger wasn’t trying to be modest. He was doing what he often did best: puncturing a complicated question with a surprisingly simple answer.

Buffett Just Built a Bigger Snowball

At the time, Buffett’s net worth was estimated at more than $80 billion. Munger’s was estimated at $2 billion.

To most people, the difference sounds enormous.

To Munger, it was largely a story about time and ownership.

Buffett started investing as a child and spent decades accumulating a much larger stake in Berkshire Hathaway. Munger arrived later and owned far fewer shares. Over a lifetime, that gap compounded into one of the widest wealth differences between two business partners in modern history.

There was no secret formula. No hidden investing trick. No dramatic falling out that left one partner with a larger slice of the pie.

Buffett simply started earlier, owned more and benefited from the mathematical force Munger spent much of his life championing: compounding.

The lesson may sound boring. Munger probably would have considered that a compliment.

Munger Wanted Freedom, Not Ferraris

For all his success, Munger rarely talked about wealth as a scoreboard.

At Berkshire Hathaway’s 2003 annual meeting , he offered a far more revealing explanation of what motivated him in the first place.

“Like Warren, I had a considerable passion to get rich. Not because I wanted Ferraris — I wanted the independence. I desperately wanted it.”

That perspective helps explain why Munger never seemed bothered by comparisons with Buffett.

Before becoming one of the world’s most respected investors, Munger built a legal career, invested in real estate and endured personal setbacks that would have derailed many people. Wealth, in his view, was valuable because it created options.

Money meant freedom.

It meant deciding how to spend his time, who to work with and which opportunities to pursue.

The Ferrari was never the point.

The Real Meaning Behind the Einstein Joke

That’s what makes the Einstein remark more interesting than it first appears.

Munger wasn’t saying intelligence doesn’t matter. He spent a lifetime reading, learning, and encouraging people to become better thinkers.

What he rejected was the idea that wealth is an IQ contest.

If it were, Einstein might have been one of the richest people who ever lived.

Investing doesn’t work that way.

Some investors spend years searching for the next great startup. Others prefer buying broad market indexes and letting them quietly compound for decades. Some thrive on risk. Others would rather sleep well at night.

There isn’t a single path to building wealth because there isn’t a single definition of success.

For Munger, success wasn’t about finishing first. It was about gaining enough independence to live life on his own terms.

That may be why his answer still resonates years later.

The stock market doesn’t hand out trophies for intelligence. Compounding doesn’t care where someone went to school, what IQ score they have or whether they’re the smartest person at the dinner table.

The snowball only cares that it keeps rolling.

For investors , that was Munger’s real point. Start early if possible. Make sensible decisions. Stay patient. Let time do some of the heavy lifting.

And if somebody else ends up richer along the way, Munger would probably suggest not losing too much sleep over it.