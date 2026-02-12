Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The One Investing Habit Warren Buffett Used to Beat Wall Street for Decades, ‘Inactivity Strikes Us as Intelligent Behavior’

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock

The modern investment industry is built on the idea that constant action equals better intelligence. More trades. More commentary. More “positioning.” Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) rejected that premise entirely, and over decades turned restraint into one of the most powerful advantages in investing.

Wall Street rewards motion. Fund managers are expected to trade, rebalance, and react, often not because it improves results, but because it signals effort. In that environment, sitting still can look irresponsible. As the longtime CEO (now Chairman), Warren Buffett and his late business partner Charlie Munger built Berkshire Hathaway by embracing the opposite idea.

Once they bought a truly great business at a sensible price, they believed the smartest move was often to step aside and let it work. Earnings compound on their own. Competitive advantages tend to strengthen with scale. Capable managers keep doing what they do best. None of that requires shareholders to intervene every time a headline flashes across a screen.

Buffett summarized this philosophy with a line in his 1996 letter to shareholders that quietly challenged the entire industry. Specifically, he said that “inactivity strikes us as intelligent behavior.” It wasn’t meant to be provocative. It was meant to be accurate.

That view put Berkshire on a collision course with Wall Street orthodoxy. Most professional investors feel pressure to justify their existence through activity. Portfolios churn. Strategies shift. Conviction gives way to responsiveness. Berkshire treated inactivity as a filter. If a decision didn’t clearly improve long-term outcomes, it didn’t get made.

This approach was never passive in the lazy sense. Buffett spent enormous amounts of time thinking before acting, and very little time acting once a decision was made. He understood that the greatest risk often wasn’t missing an opportunity, but reacting to noise that had nothing to do with intrinsic value.

Markets constantly tempt investors to confuse movement with progress. Interest rates move. Economic forecasts change. Pundits reverse themselves weekly. Buffett’s response was consistent: if you’d be happy owning the entire business for decades, why should short-term predictions suddenly force action?

By doing less, Berkshire avoided taxes, transaction costs, and a long list of unforced errors. Over time, the benefits of sidestepping these self-inflicted mistakes compounded just as powerfully as the gains themselves. Unfortunately, this kind of restraint is a form of discipline that most investors never develop.

That’s the uncomfortable lesson behind Buffett’s philosophy. Inactivity isn’t ignorance. It’s patience backed by conviction. And in a market addicted to action, that restraint proved to be one of Berkshire Hathaway’s most enduring advantages.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BRK.A 756,240.00 +7,783.81 +1.04%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
BRK.B 504.10 +4.08 +0.82%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 2
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 3
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 4
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 5
3 Stocks to Buy as Alphabet Forecasts Massive Spending
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot