What You Need To Know Ahead of Equinix’s Earnings Release

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is the company helping keep the modern digital world connected behind the scenes. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, it operates the world’s largest network of data center facilities, with more than 280 locations spread across six continents.

The company provides secure spaces where enterprises, cloud providers, telecom operators, and technology firms can store data, connect networks, and access cloud services with minimal delay. As demand for AI, cloud computing, and real-time digital services grows, Equinix has become a critical infrastructure player, building interconnected ecosystems that help businesses move data faster, operate efficiently, and stay connected globally. Its market capitalization currently stands at $98.8 billion.

The insurance giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EQIX to report funds from operations (FFO) of $10.14 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $9.91 in the year-ago quarter. Equinix has also built a reputation for outperforming expectations. The company has beaten Wall Street’s estimates in each of the last four quarters, reinforcing investor confidence around execution and demand trends.

Looking ahead, Wall Street still sees solid long-term momentum for Equinix, even if growth moderates briefly along the way. Analysts expect the company to generate FFO of $38.26 per share for fiscal 2026, down slightly YOY. But in fiscal 2027, FFO is projected to rebound nearly 9.8% annually to $42.01 per share as AI-driven demand and expansion projects continue scaling.

The market’s growing focus on digital infrastructure has translated into strong gains for Equinix shareholders. EQIX stock has climbed 26.9% over the past 52 weeks. While that outpaces the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20% gains during the same stretch, the performance in 2026 was more impressive. EQIX stock has surged 30.4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, comfortably outperforming the broader market’s 10.1% gains. The rally looks equally notable when compared to the sector ETF. EQIX stock has outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 6% uptick over the past year and has surged 9.8% so far in 2026.

Equinix’s impressive stock rally has been driven by a powerful combination of structural growth trends and consistent execution. The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has been the biggest driver, as businesses move beyond AI experimentation and invest heavily in the infrastructure required to run increasingly complex workloads. That shift has significantly increased demand for high-performance, interconnected data centers, placing Equinix at the center of one of technology’s fastest-growing markets.

The company has also benefited from the continued adoption of cloud computing, hybrid multicloud environments, and the growing need for seamless global data exchange. As enterprises seek secure, low-latency connections between cloud providers, networks, and AI applications, Equinix’s global platform has become an increasingly valuable part of their digital infrastructure.

Equally important has been the strength of its recurring business model. In the first quarter of 2026, recurring revenue increased 10% YOY, while interconnection revenue grew 9% annually, highlighting steady customer demand. Operationally, the company continued to build momentum with record cabinet backlogs and ongoing expansion across key international markets.

Beyond growth, Equinix has consistently rewarded shareholders. The company has increased its quarterly dividend every year for the past decade, demonstrating its ability to generate reliable cash flows while continuing to invest in expansion. Its annualized forward dividend yield of 2.06% also comfortably exceeds the 1% yield offered by the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), making the stock attractive to both growth- and income-focused investors.

Wall Street’s confidence is equally evident, with EQIX stock currently carrying a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from analysts. Among the 33 analysts covering the company, 23 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” while only seven remain on the sidelines with “Hold” ratings.

EQIX’s average analyst price target is $1,203.26, indicating a potential upside of 20.4% from the current levels. The Street-high price target of $1,350 implies the stock could rise as much as 35.2% from the current price levels.