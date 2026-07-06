10 Million Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Here

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) is reportedly preparing for one of its most ambitious iPhone launch cycles yet, with plans to roll out at least five new models across the second half of this year and the first half of 2027. As part of the strategy, the company has reportedly asked suppliers to prepare to manufacture about 10 million foldable iPhones this year, a notable increase from its earlier forecast of seven million to eight million units.

The aggressive production ramp-up comes as the race to dominate the fast-growing foldable smartphone market accelerates, with industry leader Samsung Electronics Company and Chinese rivals such as Huawei expanding their foldable portfolios despite an industrywide component supply crunch. The reported plans suggest Apple is looking to make a strong entry into the foldable category while strengthening its foothold in the premium smartphone market. Against this backdrop, here's a closer look at the stock.

About Apple Stock

Apple has come a long way from its origins as a startup to become one of the world's most influential technology companies. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple was founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. Apple’s journey began as a personal computer maker and has now evolved into a global technology ecosystem, with the company playing a defining role in shaping modern consumer electronics through products such as the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Today, Apple generates revenue from a diverse mix of hardware, software, and services, giving it exposure to multiple high-growth areas of the technology industry. Beyond its lineup of consumer devices, the company offers an expanding suite of digital services, including the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Pay, and AppleCare, while continuing to invest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Operating across more than 175 countries, Apple's tightly integrated ecosystem and global brand recognition have helped it remain a dominant force in the premium technology market.

With a market capitalization of roughly $4.53 trillion, Apple ranks among the world's most valuable companies. Yet, despite its unmatched brand recognition and fiercely loyal customer base, the stock hasn't delivered the same explosive gains as several of its mega-cap technology peers. Much of that relative underperformance stems from concerns that Apple has been slower to capitalize on the AI boom, while increasingly leaning on external technologies, including Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Gemini platform, to bolster its AI capabilities.

Even so, Apple has continued to outperform the broader market. Over the past year, the stock has gained 46.28%, comfortably ahead of the 19.9% return generated by the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). The momentum has extended into 2026, with Apple shares climbing 14.9% year-to-date (YTD), compared with the index's 10% advance. The stock also touched a record high of $317.40 just last month and currently trades only 1.4% below that milestone.

Apple’s Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Apple's fiscal second-quarter 2026 results left little room for disappointment, as the company once again demonstrated the strength of its diversified business model. The March-quarter report, released on April 30, topped Wall Street expectations across the board, with revenue, earnings, and profitability all reaching new milestones. Investors welcomed the results, sending the stock up 3.24% in the following trading session.

Rather than relying on a single product, Apple's growth was powered by multiple businesses firing at once. Total revenue climbed 17% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $111.2 billion, comfortably ahead of analysts' estimate of $109.48 billion. While the iPhone remained the company's biggest revenue generator, bringing in $57 billion, up 22% from a year ago, Apple's high-margin Services division also delivered another record quarter.

Services revenue rose 17% to an all-time high of $31 billion, fueled by continued strength across the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, advertising, and cloud services. The company's installed base also surpassed 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, providing a growing foundation for recurring revenue. The momentum extended well beyond Apple's core businesses.

Demand for the new iPhone 17 lineup, including the mid-cycle launch of the iPhone 17e, remained robust, while premium Pro models continued to sell well. Elsewhere, the M4-powered iPad Air helped drive an 8% increase in iPad revenue, Mac sales rose 5.7% following the launch of the MacBook Neo, and Greater China delivered one of the quarter's biggest surprises, with revenue surging to $20.5 billion from $16 billion a year earlier.

Strong execution translated into even stronger financial performance. Gross margin reached a record 49.3%, up from 47.1% a year ago, while earnings per share jumped 21.8% to $2.01, easily beating the consensus estimate of $1.92. CFO Kevan Parekh noted that Apple generated more than $28 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter, setting new March-quarter records for both cash flow and earnings per share.

Additionally, the company reinforced its commitment to shareholder returns. Apple's board approved an additional $100 billion share repurchase program and increased the quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.27 per share, extending its long-standing strategy of returning excess cash to investors while continuing to invest in future growth.

How Do Analysts View Apple Stock?

Overall, Wall Street remains optimistic about Apple, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 42 analysts covering the company, 23 rate it a "Strong Buy," three recommend "Moderate Buy," 15 advise "Hold," and only one has a "Strong Sell" rating. The average price target of $314.40 implies a modest upside of 0.47%, while the Street-high target of $400 suggests the shares could rally as much as 27.8% over the coming months.