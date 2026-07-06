Soybeans Rallying 40+ Cents on Monday

Soybeans are trading with 43 to 49 cent gains in the front months at Monday’s midday. There was just 1 delivery issued against July futures on Thursday, with 0 for July meal and bean oil. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 43 1/4 cents at $11.32 3/4. Soymeal futures are $8.50 to $8.80 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 68 to 140 points higher.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 528,350 MT (19.41 mbu) during the week ending on July 2. That was up 19% from the week prior and 31.9% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 268,115 MT, with 64,664 MT headed to Mexico and 46,176 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 37.85 MMT (1.39 bbu), which is now 18.2% below the same period last year.

The 7-day forecast shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and MN, mainly in the next couple days. Eastern Corn Belt totals are a half inch to 2 inches in the next week. Temps for the next couple weeks are looking at above normal temps. The 8-14 day outlook shows warmer temps across the country, with a dry pocket in the central part of the US.

Brazilian trade ministry data showed 14.5 MMT of soybeans shipped in June, well above the 13.42 MMT in the same month last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.80 3/4, up 49 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.32 3/4, up 43 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.80 1/4, up 44 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.91 1/4, up 43 1/2 cents,