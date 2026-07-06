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Soybeans Rallying 40+ Cents on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 43 to 49 cent gains in the front months at Monday’s midday. There was just 1 delivery issued against July futures on Thursday, with 0 for July meal and bean oil. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 43 1/4 cents at $11.32 3/4. Soymeal futures are $8.50 to $8.80 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 68 to 140 points higher. 

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 528,350 MT (19.41 mbu) during the week ending on July 2. That was up 19% from the week prior and 31.9% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 268,115 MT, with 64,664 MT headed to Mexico and 46,176 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 37.85 MMT (1.39 bbu), which is now 18.2% below the same period last year.

The 7-day forecast shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and MN, mainly in the next couple days. Eastern Corn Belt totals are a half inch to 2 inches in the next week. Temps for the next couple weeks are looking at above normal temps. The 8-14 day outlook shows warmer temps across the country, with a dry pocket in the central part of the US.

Brazilian trade ministry data showed 14.5 MMT of soybeans shipped in June, well above the 13.42 MMT in the same month last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.80 3/4, up 49 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.32 3/4, up 43 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.80 1/4, up 44 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.91 1/4, up 43 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.26 1/2, up 37 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3536 +0.4682 +4.30%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 66.56 +1.13 +1.73%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 313.4 +9.0 +2.96%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2680 +0.4403 +4.07%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1192-2 +44-4 +3.88%
Soybean
ZSN26 1185-4 +53-6 +4.75%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1183-4 +47-2 +4.16%
Soybean

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