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Hershey Company Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hershey Company chocolate bar by- memoriesarecaptured via iStock
Hershey Company chocolate bar by- memoriesarecaptured via iStock

Hershey, Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company (HSY) engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $36.9 billion and operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. 

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.46 on a diluted basis, up 20.7% from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.43, up 33.6% from $6.31 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 16.7% year over year (YoY) to $9.84 in fiscal 2027.      

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HSY stock has grown 2.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.2% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.4% rise during the same time frame.       

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On Apr. 30, HSY stock declined 1.8% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.35, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.52 per share. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on HSY, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 15 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. HYS’ average analyst price target is $214.55, indicating an upside of 17.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.24 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.99 +1.69 +2.03%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
HSY 182.14 +3.47 +1.94%
Hershey Foods Corp

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