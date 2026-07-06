Hershey Company Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Hershey, Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company ( HSY ) engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $36.9 billion and operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International.

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.46 on a diluted basis, up 20.7% from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.43, up 33.6% from $6.31 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 16.7% year over year (YoY) to $9.84 in fiscal 2027.

HSY stock has grown 2.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.2% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, HSY stock declined 1.8% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.35, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.52 per share.