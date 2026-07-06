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What to Expect From Aon plc’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Aon plc_ building photo-by J2R via iStock
Aon plc_ building photo-by J2R via iStock

Aon plc (AON) is a leading global professional services firm that provides risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human capital consulting, health solutions, and wealth advisory services to clients in more than 120 countries. The company helps businesses identify, manage, and transfer risk while delivering data-driven insights and advisory solutions across commercial risk, health, retirement, and talent management. Aon is headquartered in Dublin and has a market cap of $76.3 billion.

The firm is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect AON to report a profit of $3.77 per share, up 8% from $3.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect AON to report EPS of $19.09, up 11.8% from $17.07 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $21.15 in fiscal 2027. 

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AON stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up just 1.7% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF5.7% rise over the same time frame.

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Aon reported first-quarter 2026 results on May 1, posting revenue of around $5 billion, up 6% year-over-year (YOY) from $4.7 billion, driven by 5% organic revenue growth. Also, adjusted EPS rose 14% to $6.48, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Shares rose just slightly following the release.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AON stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” AON’s average analyst price target is $382.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AON 357.46 +13.90 +4.05%
AON Plc
XLF 55.62 +0.84 +1.53%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

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