Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) investors should mark July 22 on their calendars. The Google parent company is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 results, giving Wall Street a fresh look at whether its massive artificial intelligence (AI) investments are beginning to translate into stronger growth across Search, Cloud, and its expanding Gemini ecosystem.

The upcoming earnings report will provide further clarity as investors weigh the company’s AI leadership against rising infrastructure costs and questions around the return on its enormous capital spending plans. Recent market attention has focused on Alphabet’s push to scale AI capabilities, with investors watching closely for signs that AI-driven products are creating meaningful revenue opportunities.

With expectations building around revenue growth, profitability, Google Cloud momentum, and AI monetization, the July 22 earnings update could be important to understand whether Alphabet can maintain its position as one of the biggest winners of the AI revolution.

About Alphabet Stock

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet is one of the world’s leading technology companies, with businesses spanning Google Services, Google Cloud, and innovative ventures such as Waymo and Verily. The company continues to strengthen its competitive position through significant investments in AI and cloud computing, two of its most important long-term growth drivers. With a market capitalization of $4.376 trillion, Alphabet remains a global technology powerhouse and a prominent member of the Magnificent Seven (MAGS) .

Alphabet’s stock has posted impressive gains during the past year, fueled by growing investor confidence in the company’s AI strategy, expanding cloud business, and ability to monetize its broad ecosystem. Shares have surged 101.5% over the past 52 weeks , underscoring Wall Street’s optimism about Alphabet’s long-term AI-driven growth prospects. The stock has also gained 15% year-to-date (YTD).

The company has continued to strengthen its Gemini AI platform by introducing new models. It has recently announced the launch of two new AI models: Nano Banana 2 Lite and Gemini Omni Flash, designed to make advanced generative AI faster, more efficient, and more accessible.

Alphabet shares climbed to a 52-week high of $408.61 on May 18, as enthusiasm surrounding its AI innovations, robust financial performance, and accelerating Google Cloud growth pushed the stock higher. Since then, however, the stock has retreated 11.9% as investors reassessed the impact of rising AI infrastructure costs and questioned the speed at which the company’s substantial capital investments will generate meaningful financial returns.

GOOGL currently trades at a premium compared to the sector median and its own historical average at 24.99 times forward price-to-earnings.

Q1 Showed Strength

Alphabet delivered a robust first-quarter 2026 report on April 29, significantly surpassing Wall Street expectations as strong execution across its core businesses and AI initiatives fueled broad-based growth. The company reported revenue of $109.9 billion , an increase of 22% year-over-year (YOY), marking one of its strongest quarterly growth rates in recent years and exceeding analysts’ estimates.

Moreover, net income jumped 81% YOY to $62.6 billion from $34.5 billion, while earnings per share climbed 82% to $5.11, comfortably ahead of consensus forecasts. Operating income rose 30% to $39.7 billion, and operating margin expanded to around 36% from 34% a year earlier, demonstrating that Alphabet continued to improve efficiency even as it ramped up spending on AI.

Google Cloud remained the company’s standout growth driver, with revenue surging 63% YOY to $20 billion as enterprises accelerated spending on AI infrastructure and cloud-based services. Google Search also delivered resilient performance with around 19% growth, while Google Services revenue increased 16% YOY. YouTube advertising contributed to the strong quarter as well, posting healthy revenue growth.

Reflecting confidence in the long-term AI opportunity, management increased its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $180 billion and $190 billion, underscoring Alphabet’s commitment to expanding data center capacity and investing in proprietary chips and infrastructure.

Investors welcomed the strong results, sending the stock nearly 10% higher on April 30.

Analysts remain optimistic, forecasting EPS of around $14.32 for fiscal 2026, a 32.5% YOY jump, followed by a further 3.7% rise to $14.85 in 2027. Plus, the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86 for the second quarter indicates a rise of 23.8%.

What Do Analysts Expect for Alphabet Stock?

Wall Street remains broadly optimistic on Alphabet’s long-term outlook. Most recently, Jefferies reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on the stock and maintained a $445 price target, pointing to Alphabet’s leadership in AI, robust Google Cloud momentum, vast global distribution network, and competitive edge from its vertically integrated TPU.

Citizens also reiterated its “Market Outperform” rating with a $515 price target, expressing continued confidence in Alphabet’s AI strategy despite intensifying competition for top AI talent. The firm cited the departure of Google AI executive Noam Shazeer to OpenAI as evidence of the increasingly competitive AI hiring landscape.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen raised its price target on GOOGL to $475 from $450 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, reflecting its positive view of the company’s long-term growth prospects, driven by continued expansion in Google Cloud and sustained investments in AI.

Overall, GOOGL has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Of the 54 analysts covering the stock, 44 advise a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

GOOGL’s average analyst price target of $433.67 indicates an upside of 20.5%, while Citizens’ Street-high target price of $515 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 43.1%.