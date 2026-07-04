Nucor Corporation’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Nucor Corporation ( NUE ) is the largest steel producer and recycler in North America, manufacturing a broad portfolio of steel products, including sheet, plate, structural steel, bar steel, rebar, engineered steel, and fabricated construction products. The company also supplies raw materials such as direct reduced iron and steel scrap, serving end markets including construction, automotive, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Headquartered in Charlotte, Nucor is widely recognized for its electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking model, which emphasizes operational flexibility, cost efficiency, and sustainability. The company has a market cap of around $50.3 billion .

The company is set to release its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Monday, July 27 , after the stock market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts project NUE to report an EPS of $4.63 , a surge of 78.1% from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Nucor to report an EPS of $17.68, up 129.3% from $7.71 in fiscal 2025 . Also, its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $18.60 in 2027.

Over the past 52 weeks, shares of Nucor have increased 59% , outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.2% gain and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 13.8% return over the same time frame.

Nucor reported first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 27, delivering a strong beat. Revenue increased 21.3% YOY to $9.5 billion , while EPS jumped to $3.23 from $0.67 in the prior-year quarter, far exceeding analyst expectations. Investors responded positively to the results, sending the stock up about 4.7% in the following trading session. Moreover, Nucor issued upbeat second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $4.50 to $4.60.