What to Expect From Veralto Corporation’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) provides essential technology solutions that safeguard critical resources, with a focus on water quality, treatment, and analytics, as well as marking, coding, packaging and color technologies used across industrial and consumer supply chains worldwide. It serves customers in regulated, mission‑critical applications and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion.

The company is expected to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2026 soon. Ahead of the earnings release, Wall Street analysts expect its bottom line to grow.

Analysts expect Veralto to report a profit of $1.00 per share on a diluted basis for Q2, up 7.5% year-over-year (YOY). The company has a solid track record of exceeding consensus estimates, topping them in each of the four trailing quarters. For the full fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect Veralto’s diluted EPS to grow by 8.4% annually to $4.24, followed by a 9.9% improvement to $4.66 in fiscal 2027.

Veralto has faced cautious market sentiments over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 10%, and year-to-date (YTD), it has dropped 7.3%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 20.2% and 9.3% over the same periods, respectively. Therefore, the stock has underperformed the broader market over these periods.

We now compare Veralto’s performance with that of its sector. The State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) has increased 24.1% over the past 52 weeks and 18.6% YTD. Therefore, the stock has underperformed its sector over these periods.

Veralto reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The company’s sales increased by 6.7% YOY to $1.42 billion, while its adjusted EPS grew by 12.6% to $1.07. The stock gained 4.5% intraday on Apr. 29 post the solid results. Veralto also initiated a cost optimization program. In light of this, the company expect to incur a charge of $85 to $105 million and yield annual savings of $65 to $75 million by 2028. In May, Veralto priced its senior note offering due 2032 to raise approximately $720.60 million in net proceeds to be used in general corporate purposes.

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about Veralto’s prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The rating configuration has remained the same over the past three months. Veralto has 10 “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.” The mean price target of $105.76 implies a 14.3% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $115 implies 24.3% upside.