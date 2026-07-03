What to Expect From Ecolab's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. ( ECL ) provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $79.7 billion and operates through four segments: Global Water, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Pest Elimination, and Global Life Sciences.

ECL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.08 on a diluted basis, up 10.1% from $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The company has matched or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.45, up 12.2% from $7.53 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.6% year over year (YoY) to $9.680 in fiscal 2027.

ECL stock has grown 4% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.2% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 13.8% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, ECL stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.70, matching the Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share.