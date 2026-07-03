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What to Expect From Ecolab's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Scientist hand holding flask with chemical liquid by totojang1977 via Adobe Stock
Scientist hand holding flask with chemical liquid by totojang1977 via Adobe Stock

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. (ECL) provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $79.7 billion and operates through four segments: Global Water, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Pest Elimination, and Global Life Sciences. 

ECL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.08 on a diluted basis, up 10.1% from $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The company has matched or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.45, up 12.2% from $7.53 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.6% year over year (YoY) to $9.680 in fiscal 2027.   

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ECL stock has grown 4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB13.8% rise during the same time frame.  

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On Apr. 28, ECL stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.70, matching the Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on ECL, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 17 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold.” ECL’s average analyst price target is $317, indicating an upside of 11.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
ECL 283.36 +4.99 +1.79%
Ecolab Inc
XLB 52.01 +0.99 +1.94%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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