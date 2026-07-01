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Quest Diagnostics's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Financial Data by Mer_Studio via Shutterstock
Financial Data by Mer_Studio via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.5 billion, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a leading healthcare company that provides advanced diagnostic testing and laboratory insights to improve patient care and health outcomes. Serving half of the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three adult Americans annually, the company empowers clinicians and consumers with smarter, simpler testing to help create a healthier world, one life at a time.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of the event, analysts expect DGX to report an adjusted EPS of $2.81, up 7.3% from $2.62 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarterly reports. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the medical laboratory operator to post adjusted EPS of $10.72, a rise of 8.8% from $9.85 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Quest Diagnostics have increased 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.7% return. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV16.3% gain over the same period.

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Shares of Quest Diagnostics rose 4.5% on Apr. 21 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue increasing 9.2% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, including 9% organic revenue growth, while reported  adjusted EPS increased 13.1% to $2.50. Investors were encouraged by broad-based growth across the business, including robust consumer-channel performance through QuestHealth, double-digit growth in several Advanced Diagnostics categories, and continued expansion of strategic partnerships and laboratory services. 

The stock gained further support after management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, forecasting adjusted EPS of $10.63 - $10.83.

Analysts' consensus rating on DGX stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy” and nine give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target for Quest Diagnostics is $222.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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