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Allegion's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bolts washers and nuts industrial hardware by Alpar via Adobe Stock
Bolts washers and nuts industrial hardware by Alpar via Adobe Stock

Dublin, Ireland-based Allegion plc (ALLE) provides security products and solutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $12 billion and operates through two segments: Allegion Americas and Allegion International. It offers door controls, door control systems, and exit devices; doors, glass, and door systems; and accessories, among others. 

ALLE is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.22 on a diluted basis, up 8.8% from $2.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.   

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.73, up 7.3% from $8.14 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $9.36 in fiscal 2027.    

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ALLE stock has declined 2.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI25.6% rise during the same time frame.    

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On Apr. 28, ALLE stock declined 7.9% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.80, failing to touch Wall Street’s estimates. Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on ALLE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and nine suggests a “Hold” for the stock. ALLE’s average analyst price target is $161.69, indicating a 15.1% upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 185.23 +2.47 +1.35%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,499.36 +58.93 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
ALLE 140.49 +0.84 +0.60%
Allegion Plc

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