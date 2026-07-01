Allegion's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Dublin, Ireland-based Allegion plc ( ALLE ) provides security products and solutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $12 billion and operates through two segments: Allegion Americas and Allegion International. It offers door controls, door control systems, and exit devices; doors, glass, and door systems; and accessories, among others.

ALLE is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.22 on a diluted basis, up 8.8% from $2.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.73, up 7.3% from $8.14 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $9.36 in fiscal 2027.

ALLE stock has declined 2.5% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 25.6% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, ALLE stock declined 7.9% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.80, failing to touch Wall Street’s estimates. Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share.