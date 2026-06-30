General Dynamics' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $94.1 billion, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a global aerospace and defense company operating through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. It delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services including business jets, nuclear-powered submarines, combat vehicles, weapons systems, IT solutions, and next-gen technologies, supporting both military and commercial customers worldwide.
The Reston, Virginia-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts project GD to report an EPS of $3.93, a 5.1% rise from $3.74 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the defense contractor to post EPS of $16.63, up 7.6% from $15.46 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $18.28 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of General Dynamics have increased 20.5% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.4% return. However, the stock has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI) 25.3% gain over the same period.
General Dynamics shares soared nearly 8% on Apr. 29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue rising 10% to $13.48 billion and EPS increasing to $4.10, driven by strong performance in its Marine Systems and Aerospace businesses. Marine Systems revenue climbed 21% to $4.34 billion as productivity improved following recovery from supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, while Aerospace revenue increased 8.4% to $3.28 billion with 38 Gulfstream aircraft deliveries, and free cash flow improved to $1.95 billion.
Investor optimism strengthened after the company raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $16.45 - $16.55, exceeding the consensus estimate, while reporting $26.6 billion in new orders and a total estimated contract value of $188.4 billion, including a $130.8 billion backlog.
Analysts' consensus view on GD stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 suggest a "Strong Buy," 10 give a "Hold," and one provides a "Strong Sell" rating. The average analyst price target is $393.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.7% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.