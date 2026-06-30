Wheat Slide Extending to Early Tuesday Action

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

Wheat is lower across most contracts in early Tuesday trade. The wheat complex posted losses across the three exchanges on Monday. Chicago SRW contracts were 8 to 10 1/4 cents lower at the close. July had 25 delivery notices on first notice day. KC HRW futures fell 3 ¾ to 5 ¼ cents, with July down 11 cents. There were 443 deliveries issued against July overnight. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 ½ to 6 3/4 cents, with July down 29 ¾ cents.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 48% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 9% ahead of normal. Conditions were steady at 26% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 2 points lower to 262. The spring wheat crop was 32% headed, 2% back of the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 59% gd/ex, up 5%, with the Brugler500 4 points higher to 355.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed wheat shipments of just 358,253 MT (13.16 mbu) in the week of 6/25. That was down 9.56% from the week prior and 24,83% below the same week last year. South Korea was the largest destination of 79,069 MT, with 78,042 MT shipped to Mexico and 66,000 MT to the Philippines. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 1.333 MMT (48.98 mbu) of wheat, which is 0.86% above the same period last year.

All wheat acres are expected to be reported at 43.8 million acres in the annual June Acreage report on Tuesday. Spring wheat acres are seen at 9.5 million acres, with durum at 2 million acres in a Bloomberg survey of traders. Quarterly Grain Stocks data will be released on Tuesday with traders looking for 931 million bushels of wheat on hand as of June 1.

A South Korean mill importer purchased a total of 100,000 MT of wheat in their tender, all from the US.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.69 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.79 3/4, down 10 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.00, down 11 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.14 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.46 3/4, down 29 3/4 cents, currently down 8 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.01 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents