Soybeans Ignore USDA Drop in Ratings, as Futures Slide Early on Tuesday

Soybeans are showing 2 to 5 cent losses so far on Tuesday AM trade. Futures rounded out Monday trade with contracts 10 ¼ to 17 ½ cents in the red. July futures had 31 delivery notices on first notice day. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 16 1/2 cents at $10.63. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to $2.30, with Soy Oil futures down 1 to 96 points, as July fell 223 points. There were no deliveries against July soybean meal, with 729 deliveries against July bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations on Monday morning

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 96% of the US soybean crop emerged by 6/28, up 1% from normal, with 19% emerged and 4 percentage points faster than normal. The crop was also reported at 4% setting pods. Condition ratings were down 1% at 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index falling 4 points to 365.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 419,124 MT (15.4 mbu) during the week ending on June 25. That was up 54% from the week prior and 76.7% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 121,835 MT, with 104,589 MT headed to Japan and 65,389 MT to China. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 37.299 MMT (1.37 bbu), which is now 18.7% below the same period last year.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for NASS to report 85.2 million soybean acres planted this spring in their June Acreage report this morning. June 1 Grain Stocks data will also be released, with analysts looking for 1.049 bbu of soybean stocks.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.08 3/4, down 17 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.63, down 16 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.19 1/4, down 17 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.39, down 17 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $10.74 1/2, down 17 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents