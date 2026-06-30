Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services. Valued at $190.7 billion by market cap, the company provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables for research, drug development, and disease diagnosis, along with laboratory products and biopharma services. The leading scientific research services and products provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TMO to report a profit of $5.71 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.5% from $5.36 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TMO to report EPS of $24.84, up 8.6% from $22.87 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.4% year over year to $27.18 in fiscal 2027.

TMO stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 24% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 20% returns over the same time frame.

TMO beat expectations on bioproduction and clinical research strength, overcoming soft academic, government, and diagnostics demand. CEO Marc Casper called it a “very predictable” quarter, fueled by the $9 billion Clario deal and cost discipline. With pharma/biotech up mid-single digits and new tools like Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM rolling out, TMO hiked guidance but kept an inflation buffer as macro risks linger.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TMO stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” TMO’s average analyst price target is $593.24, indicating a potential upside of 17.1% from the current levels.