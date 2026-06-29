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Corn Falling Lower to Start the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock

Corn is falling back in early Monday trade, down 7 to 8 cents so far. Futures closed the Friday session mixed, with front months down ½ to 2 cents and deferred contracts for the 2027 crop steady to a penny higher. July options expired today, with first notice day on Tuesday. July futures were down 4 ¾ cents last week, with December down 2 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 1 3/4 cents lower at $3.85 1/4.

The updated 7-day QPF from NOAA showed 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next week, mainly in the Eastern half of the Dakotas, MN, eastern NE through the northwest half of IA and Wi. The south east portion of IA, MO, and the ECB remain dry in the next week.

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 23,264 contracts to their net short position in corn futures and options the week ending on June 23. That came via new short interest, with the outright shorts up 37,052 contracts.

Acreage data will be updated on Tuesday from NASS, with traders looking for 95.1 million corn acres according to a Bloomberg survey. 

Brazil’s second corn crop was estimated at 22% harvested according to AgRural

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.12 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.85 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.21 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.41 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $3.97 7/8, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 433-2 -8-2 -1.87%
Corn
ZCU26 413-6 -8-0 -1.90%
Corn
ZCN26 404-6 -8-0 -1.94%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 3.9800 -0.0824 -2.03%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.7856 -0.0799 -2.07%
US Corn Price Idx

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