Here's What to Expect From Otis Worldwide's Next Earnings Report

Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) manufactures, installs, and services building systems. Valued at $28.1 billion by market cap, the company offers elevators, escalators, and other moving products. The elevator giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OTIS to report a profit of $1.01 per share on a diluted basis, down 3.8% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect OTIS to report EPS of $4.20, up 3.7% from $4.05 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.2% year over year to $4.63 in fiscal 2027.

OTIS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 25.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 24.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, OTIS shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.89 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $0.91. The company’s revenue was $3.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.5 billion. OTIS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.20 to $4.24, and revenue in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OTIS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” OTIS’ average analyst price target is $91.61, indicating a notable potential upside of 25.6% from the current levels.