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Here's What to Expect From O'Reilly Automotive's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories. Valued at $74.2 billion by market cap, the company sells its products to do-it-yourself customers, professional mechanics, and service technicians. The auto parts giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ORLY to report a profit of $0.85 per share on a diluted basis, up 9% from $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect ORLY to report EPS of $3.24, up 9.1% from $2.97 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.4% year over year to $3.61 in fiscal 2027.

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ORLY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 7.2% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, ORLY reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $0.72 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.69. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.5 billion. ORLY expects full-year EPS to be $3.15 to $3.25, and revenue in the range of $18.7 billion to $19 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ORLY stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” ORLY’s average analyst price target is $110.77, indicating a potential upside of 22.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.12 +2.75 +2.40%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
ORLY 90.16 +0.61 +0.68%
O'Reilly Automotive
$SPX 7,440.43 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

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