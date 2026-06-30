What to Expect From CME Group's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Chicago, Illinois-based CME Group Inc. ( CME ) operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has a market cap of $80.1 billion and offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, and foreign exchange, and agricultural, energy, and metals commodities, among others.

CME is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.00 on a diluted basis, up 1.4% from $2.96 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.28, up 9.6% from $11.20 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 4.2% year over year (YoY) to $12.80 in fiscal 2027.

CME stock has declined 20.5% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.9% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, CME stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.9 billion, lagging behind the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.36, also failing to meet Wall Street’s forecasts.