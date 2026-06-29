Soybeans Falling on Monday Ahead of USDA Report

Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are down 17 to 18 points in most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 16 3/4 cents at $10.63 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.10 to $4.20, with Soy Oil futures down 213 points in July.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations this morning.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 419,124 MT (15.4 mbu) during the week ending on June 25. That was up 54% from the week prior and 76.7% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 121,835 MT, with 104,589 MT headed to Japan and 65,389 MT to China. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 37.299 MMT (1.37 bbu), which is now 18.7% below the same period last year.

The updated 7-day QPF from NOAA showed 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next week, mainly in the Eastern half of the Dakotas, MN, eastern NE through the northwest half of IA and Wi. The south east portion of IA, MO, and the ECB remain dry in the next week.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed spec traders trimming their net long in soybeans by 16,139 contracts, taking the net long to 36,679 contracts That came mainly via longs exiting, down 15,872 contracts.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for NASS to reported 85.2 million soybean acres planted this spring in their June Acreage report on Tuesday.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.08 3/4, down 17 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.63 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.19, down 17 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.38 1/4, down 18 cents,