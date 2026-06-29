Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NVR, Inc.'s Report

Valued at a market cap of $18.4 billion , Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. ( NVR ) operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments and engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

NVR is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $95.80 on a diluted basis, down 11.7% from $108.54 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $372.53, up 14.7% from $436.55 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.6% year over year (YoY) to $430.60 in fiscal 2027.

NVR’s stock has declined 6.2% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.8% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 6.4% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, NVR stock declined 4.7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 billion, missing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $67.76, also failing to surpass Wall Street’s forecasts.