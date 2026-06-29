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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NVR, Inc.'s Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Exterior framing of new house under construction by ungvar via Adobe Stock
Exterior framing of new house under construction by ungvar via Adobe Stock

Valued at a market cap of $18.4 billion, Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. (NVR) operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments and engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. 

NVR is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $95.80 on a diluted basis, down 11.7% from $108.54 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $372.53, up 14.7% from $436.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.6% year over year (YoY) to $430.60 in fiscal 2027.      

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NVR’s stock has declined 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.8% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.4% return during the same time frame.   

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On Apr. 22, NVR stock declined 4.7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 billion, missing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $67.76, also failing to surpass Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are skeptical about NVR, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, two are recommending a “Strong Buy,” five suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” NVR’s average analyst price target is $7,172, indicating an upside of 6.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.95 +2.58 +2.26%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,370.92 +16.90 +0.23%
S&P 500 Index
NVR 6,821.63 -6.99 -0.10%
NVR Inc

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