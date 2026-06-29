What to Expect From Northern Trust's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $32.2 billion , Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS ) is a leading global financial services provider specializing in wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. It operates across the United States and 22 international locations, managing $18.6 trillion in assets under custody/administration and $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 22. Ahead of the event, analysts predict NTRS to report a profit of $2.63 per share , a surge of 23.5% from $2.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast NTRS to post EPS of $10.72, up nearly 19% from $9.01 in fiscal 2025 .

NTRS stock has soared 41.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.8% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 3.4% gain over the same period.

Shares of Northern Trust climbed more than 8% on Apr. 21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $2.71, driven largely by improved credit quality and stronger profitability. Investors were encouraged by a negative provision for credit losses of $3 million, reflecting improving credit conditions in the commercial and institutional loan portfolio, while net interest income rose 15% year-over-year to $661.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate.

Additionally, management highlighted 14% revenue growth, an 11% increase in trust and servicing fees to $1.34 billion, and a 43% surge in EPS.

Analysts' consensus rating on Northern Trust stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, nine give a "Hold" rating, two suggest a "Moderate Sell," and one indicates a "Strong Sell."

The average analyst price target for NTRS is $175.78, suggesting a marginal upside potential from the current levels.