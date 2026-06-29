What to Expect From Philip Morris' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Stamford, Connecticut-based Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) operates as a tobacco company and offers cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, e-vapor, and oral nicotine products under the IQOS, VEEV, and ZYN brands, and more. The company has a market cap of $281.7 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.03 on a diluted basis, up 6.3% from $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.40, up 11.4% from $7.54 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $9.23 in fiscal 2027.
PM stock has grown marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% rise and rallying the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 5.7% rise during the same time frame.
On Apr. 22, PM stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $10.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.96, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.36 to $8.51 per share.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on PM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, seven are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold” for the stock. PM’s average analyst price target is $196.69, indicating an upside of 8.8% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.