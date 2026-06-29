Here's What to Expect From General Motors' Next Earnings Report

General Motors Company (GM), headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a leading automobile company that designs, manufactures, and markets cars, trucks, gas-powered pickups, SUVs, and automobile parts as well as provides software-enabled services and subscriptions. Valued at $70.4 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of vehicle portfolio under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brand names as well as a range of EVs and also offers after-sales services through its dealer network. The auto giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GM to report a profit of $3.11 per share on a diluted basis, up 22.9% from $2.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect GM to report EPS of $12.85, up 21.2% from $10.60 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.7% year over year to $14.23 in fiscal 2027.

GM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 58.9% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 6.4% gains over the same time frame.

GM outperformed over the past year on solid earnings, resilient demand for high-margin trucks and SUVs, and aggressive capital returns, including buybacks, dividend hikes, and a new $6 billion repurchase plan. It beat estimates and raised 2026 guidance, citing product strength, digital growth, and cost discipline. In addition, lean inventory and below-average incentives supported pricing, though tariffs and commodity costs were headwinds.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GM stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” GM’s average analyst price target is $93.68, indicating a potential upside of 19.9% from the current levels.