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Here's What to Expect From General Motors' Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock
A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock

General Motors Company (GM), headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a leading automobile company that designs, manufactures, and markets cars, trucks, gas-powered pickups, SUVs, and automobile parts as well as provides software-enabled services and subscriptions. Valued at $70.4 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of vehicle portfolio under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brand names as well as a range of EVs and also offers after-sales services through its dealer network. The auto giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GM to report a profit of $3.11 per share on a diluted basis, up 22.9% from $2.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect GM to report EPS of $12.85, up 21.2% from $10.60 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.7% year over year to $14.23 in fiscal 2027. 

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GM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 58.9% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.4% gains over the same time frame.

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GM outperformed over the past year on solid earnings, resilient demand for high-margin trucks and SUVs, and aggressive capital returns, including buybacks, dividend hikes, and a new $6 billion repurchase plan. It beat estimates and raised 2026 guidance, citing product strength, digital growth, and cost discipline. In addition, lean inventory and below-average incentives supported pricing, though tariffs and commodity costs were headwinds. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GM stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” GM’s average analyst price target is $93.68, indicating a potential upside of 19.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 114.37 +1.02 +0.90%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
GM 78.10 -0.43 -0.55%
General Motors Company
$SPX 7,354.02 -3.47 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index

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