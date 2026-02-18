Soybeans Drift into the Wednesday Close

Soybeans failed to hold the early Wednesday strength, as contracts closed fractionally mixed on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 cents at $10.64 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $1.90 to $4.50 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 107 to 132 points higher. Strength in the bean oil side is from a report that the EPA is expected to send the 2026 biofuel blending quotas to the White House for review this week.

Ahead of the USDA Ag Outlook Forum on Thursday, the trade is estimating the office of the chief economist will peg soybean acreage at 85 million acres. That would be an increase of 3.8 million acres from last year if realized. Soybean production is estimated at 4.43 bbu, a jump of 168 mbu compared to the 2025 production total.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total in February at 11.46 MMT, down 0.25 MMT from last week’s number. That would still be 5 MMT above the total from last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.33 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $10.68 1/1, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.49, up 1/4 cent,