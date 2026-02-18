Soybeans Drifting Lower at Midday

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are falling back from early Wednesday gains, as contracts are down 3 to 4 so far. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 cents at $10.64 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $2 to 3.10 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 114 points higher. Strength in the bean oil side is from a report that the EPA is expected to send the 2026 biofuel blending quotas to the White House for review this week.

Ahead of the USDA Ag Outlook Forum on Thursday, the trade is estimating the office of the chief economist will peg soybean acreage at 85 million acres. That would be an increase of 3.8 million acres from last year if realized. Soybean production is estimated at 4.43 bbu, a jump of 168 mbu compared to the 2025 production total.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total in February at 11.46 MMT, down 0.25 MMT from last week’s number. That would still be 5 MMT above the total from last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.30, down 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.64 1/2, down 4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.45 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,