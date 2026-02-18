Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

ResMed Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Resmed Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Resmed Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. (RMD) develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications to diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders. It is valued at a market cap of $37.3 billion

This healthcare company has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of RMD have rallied 12.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.9%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 8.3%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop. 

Zooming in further, RMD has also outpaced the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), which declined 8% over the past 52 weeks and 5% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 29, shares of RMD closed down marginally after its Q2 earnings release, despite posting better-than-expected results. The company’s revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.2%. On the earnings front, its adjusted EPS of $2.81 advanced 15.6% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $2.69. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect RMD’s EPS to grow 14.9% year over year to $10.97. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.   

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” eight “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Feb. 6, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst David Bailey maintained a "Buy" rating on RMD and set a price target of $310, indicating a 19.1 potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $295.92 suggests a 13.7% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $345 suggests a 32.5% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,895.04 +51.82 +0.76%
S&P 500 Index
MS 176.75 +5.21 +3.04%
Morgan Stanley
RMD 260.48 +4.66 +1.82%
Resmed Inc
IHI 59.30 +0.72 +1.23%
US Medical Devices Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 1
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 2
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock 5
Analysts See Domino's Pizza Stock As Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings Next Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot