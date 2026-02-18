Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Extending Gains Early on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 7 cent gains across the front months on Wednesday morning. Futures rounded out the Tuesday session with contracts fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher. Open interest suggested new buying interest, up 22,504 contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 1 1/4 cents at $10.68 1/2. Soymeal futures were a dime to $3.40 lower in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 21 to 44 points higher. The latter is up another 100 points this morning. Strength in the bean oil side was from a report that the EPA is expected to send the 2026 biofuel blending quotas to the White House for review this week.

NOPA data was released this morning, with a total of 221.56 mbu of soybeans crushed in January, exceeding estimates. That was 10.57% above last year, but down 1.52% from last month. Soybean oil stocks rose 15.6% over last month and 49.07% above last year. 

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 1.203 MMT (44.2 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 12. That was up 5.01% from the week prior, and 65.3% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 684,069 MT, with 223,890 MT to Egypt and 81,455 MT to Colombia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 24.35 MMT (894.7 mbu), which is down 32.4% yr/yr.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34, up 1 cent, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.68 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.48 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.61 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 6 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7467 +0.0624 +0.58%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 58.98 +1.22 +2.11%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 309.8 -1.0 -0.32%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1140-2 +6-2 +0.55%
Soybean
ZSK26 1155-0 +6-2 +0.54%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot