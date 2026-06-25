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State Street Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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State Street Corp_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
State Street Corp_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Boston, Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation (STT) provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors. Valued at a market cap of $48.1 billion, it offers custody, accounting, and fund administration services for traditional and alternative assets, as well as multi-asset class investments; recordkeeping, client reporting, among others. 

STT is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.14 on a diluted basis, up 24.1% from $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.35, up 19.9% from $10.30 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.7% year over year (YoY) to $13.80 in fiscal 2027.    

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STT stock has surged 64.1% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.8% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.2% rise during the same time frame.  

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On Apr. 17, STT stock rose 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $3.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.84, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.  

Analysts are somewhat bullish on STT, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest a “Hold” for the stock. STT’s average analyst price target of $ 162.91 is below current levels, while its Street-high price target of $193 offers a 14.3% upside. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STT 168.87 -4.86 -2.80%
State Street Corp
XLF 53.72 -0.16 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index

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