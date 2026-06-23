Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Collapses Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex was pressure across the three markets on Tuesday, with spring wheat leading the bears. Chicago SRW contracts were 8 1/4 to 10 3/4 cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures posted 13 to 15 1/4 cent losses across the board. MPLS spring wheat was 14 to 24 3/4 cents to lead the bears.

Much if the spring wheat area from MN to ID is expected to receive 1-2 inches of rainfall in the next week, with heavier totals in Canada.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 40% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 16% ahead of normal. Conditions were down 1% to 26% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 3 points lower to 264. An average of the major HRW states show a 2 point drop to 211 points, with SRW up 2 points at 359, and the white wheat states averaging 352, down 15 points on the week. 

The spring wheat crop was 16% headed, matching the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 54% gd/ex, down 1%, with the Brugler500 slipping 1 point to 351. Deterioration was noted in WA (-9), ND (-4), ID (-4) and MN (-1). Improvement was noted in MT (+9) and SD (+3).

Sovecon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 88.9 MMT for 2026/27, down 1.4 MMT from the previous number.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.86 3/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97, down 10 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.18 1/4, down 15 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.25 1/4, down 14 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.88, down 24 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.18 1/2, down 21 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 625-2s -14-6 -2.30%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 618-2s -15-2 -2.41%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.8800s -0.2475 -4.04%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 586-6s -10-6 -1.80%
Wheat
ZWU26 597-0s -10-4 -1.73%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Micron Technology Earnings: Bull Put Spread Trade
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock 2
The Big Tech Investment Cycle is Shifting, and Chevron Just Wrote the Blueprint for the AI Power Trade.
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Heads Into Q3 Earnings: Soaring Profit Builds Case for Further Upside
Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 4
Accenture PLC Has Huge Unusual Put and Call Options Activity After Lower Guidance
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 5
Why Jefferies Is Betting That IREN Stock Will Gain 30% from Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.