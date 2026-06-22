Is CRH Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $74.3 billion , CRH plc ( CRH ) is a leading provider of building materials and infrastructure solutions, serving customers across Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other international markets. It supplies a broad range of construction materials and products, including aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and precast concrete solutions for residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and CRH fits this criterion perfectly. CRH supports the development and maintenance of transportation networks, utility infrastructure, buildings, and outdoor living spaces worldwide.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have decreased nearly 15% from its 52-week high of $131.55 . Over the past three months, its shares have soared 11.4% , lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) nearly 14.8% gain during the same period.

CRH stock is down 10.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 9.1% rise. However, shares of the company have returned nearly 27% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the 25.2% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May.

Shares of CRH rose 4.4% on Apr. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , with total revenue increasing 9% year-over-year to $7.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA rising 18% to $600 million, while EBITDA margin improved to 8%. Investor sentiment was further boosted by CRH reaffirming its full-year 2026 guidance, including expected net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion.

In comparison, rival Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) has outpaced CRH stock on a YTD basis, with VMC stock gaining 7.4% . Nevertheless, VMC stock has increased 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind CRH stock.