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Is CRH Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $74.3 billion, CRH plc (CRH) is a leading provider of building materials and infrastructure solutions, serving customers across Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other international markets. It supplies a broad range of construction materials and products, including aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and precast concrete solutions for residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and CRH fits this criterion perfectly. CRH supports the development and maintenance of transportation networks, utility infrastructure, buildings, and outdoor living spaces worldwide.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have decreased nearly 15% from its 52-week high of $131.55. Over the past three months, its shares have soared 11.4%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) nearly 14.8% gain during the same period.

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CRH stock is down 10.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 9.1% rise. However, shares of the company have returned nearly 27% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the 25.2% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May.

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Shares of CRH rose 4.4% on Apr. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with total revenue increasing 9% year-over-year to $7.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA rising 18% to $600 million, while EBITDA margin improved to 8%. Investor sentiment was further boosted by CRH reaffirming its full-year 2026 guidance, including expected net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion. 

In comparison, rival Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has outpaced CRH stock on a YTD basis, with VMC stock gaining 7.4%. Nevertheless, VMC stock has increased 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind CRH stock.

Due to the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. CRH stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 21 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $146 is a premium of 30.6% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,475.47 -25.11 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
CRH 111.69 +0.45 +0.40%
CRH Plc ADR
VMC 305.41 +2.57 +0.85%
Vulcan Materials Company
WMT 117.85 +0.67 +0.57%
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