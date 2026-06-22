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How Is C.H. Robinson's Stock Performance Compared to Other Transportation Stocks?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Delivery truck on road at sunrise by jamesteoh_art via Adobe Stock
Delivery truck on road at sunrise by jamesteoh_art via Adobe Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) is a global logistics company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As a non-asset-based provider, it manages freight brokerage for truckload and intermodal shipments, as well as air and ocean forwarding. CHRW has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

Its shares reached a 52-week high of $203.34 on Feb. 6, but are down 9% from that level. Over the past three months, CHRW’s stock has gained 8.4%, while transportation stocks, as shown by the State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), have gained 27.3% over the same period.

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C.H. Robinson’s stock surged over the past year primarily due to its AI-driven productivity gains that boosted margins despite a prolonged freight recession. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW’s stock has gained 98.1%, while the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is up 48.3% over the same period. This year, the stock has increased 15.1%, while the XTN ETF has increased 24.3%. The stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025 and above its 50-day moving average since late May 2026. 

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For the first quarter of 2026, CHRW’s total revenues dropped marginally year-over-year (YOY) to $4.01 billion amid a supply-driven tightening of the North American trucking market, which is lower than the $4.08 billion that Street analysts had expected. Its adjusted EPS grew 15.4% to $1.35, surpassing the $1.25 expected by analysts. C.H. Robinson is experiencing productivity gains due to its Lean AI strategy. In that regard, it launched its first AI technology this month to assess and improve global supply chains. 

We compare C.H. Robinson’s performance with that of another integrated freight and logistics stock, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), which has gained 42.7% over the past 52 weeks and 8.3% year-to-date. Therefore, CHRW has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on C.H. Robinson’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $193.96 implies a 4.8% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $230 indicates a 24.3% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XTN 114.88 +1.49 +1.31%
S&P Transportation SPDR
CHRW 187.97 +2.93 +1.58%
C.H. Robinson Ww
EXPD 163.89 +2.57 +1.59%
Expeditors Intl

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